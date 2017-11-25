 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Fiji Bati no match for Australia as Valentine Holmes grabs six tries in rout

share

Source:

AAP

Less than a week after becoming the first Kangaroo to score five tries in a Test, Valentine Holmes has broken his record with six in Australia's 54-6 Rugby League World Cup semi-final rout of Fiji.

The Kangaroos picked up a thumping 54-6 win to book their World Cup final spot.
Source: SKY

A ruthless Australia punished an ill-disciplined Bati side by running in 10 tries on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium to advance to their 12th-successive World Cup decider.

They await the winner of Saturday's other final-four clash between England and Tonga, with the final also to be played in Brisbane on Sunday week.

Veteran Billy Slater bagged a double to jump ahead of Jarryd Hayne as the leading tryscorer in World Cup history, while Dane Gagai also crossed for two.

Holmes' six tries give him a remarkable 12 for the campaign - three tries short of Slater's World Cup record achieved in 12 games over three World Cup tournaments.

Holmes was playing in just his fifth World Cup game.

The only blemish for Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga was a 60th-minute try to Suliasi Vunivalu, who stumbled across the line to end the Kangaroos' defensive stand at 277 minutes.

Fiji looked lively early and took the lead with a sixth-minute penalty goal.

Kevin Naiqama said Fiji Bati are nothing without their supporters after their 54-6 loss to Australia.
Source: SKY

But the tournament surprise packets spurned any chance of sticking with the reigning champions by giving away numerous penalties and turning over cheap possession.

They conceded five penalties in the first half alone, and finished the night with 12 turnovers.

Hayne was twice penalised inside the opening 11 minutes for infringements on Slater, the second of which led to the Kangaroos' fullback scoring the game's first try.

Michael Morgan broke through the line to set up Slater in the 14th minute, before his pinpoint kick gave Holmes his first of the night.

Holmes' second and fourth tries came off simple attacking shifts, but the highlight was a 90-metre intercept in the 42nd minute when he outlasted Vunivalu and Akuila Uate.

He registered his fifth with another pass from centre Josh Dugan in the 66th minute, before breaking his week-old record with a 60-metre run in the 76th.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga gave plenty of credit to his team's inside men for Holmes' feats.

The two sides came together after Australia's 54-6 win in Brisbane.
Source: SKY

"All the inside work was fantastic. The try he scored off the intercept was well read. It's all the good work inside, too. You gotta give the inside boys a lot of credit," he said.

"He's a great finisher. That's what makes him an incredible winger."

Fijian coach Michael Potter said his team were always going to struggle after a poor start.

"Scoreline wasn't flattering. I thought it got away from us really early. We were a little ill-disciplined there early on. It cost us field position," he said.

"You can't give Australia points and field position early. The game just went away from us. I thought the boys tried their hardest and that's all you can ask for."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
England defeated Tonga 20-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Controversy! Mate Ma'a Tonga denied at the death as England hold on to win RLWC semi-final

00:30
2
Andrew Fifita was denied a try at the death as England came out on top 20-18 over Tonga in Auckland.

Distraught Tongan players inconsolable, as loyal fans sing to ease the pain of crushing last minute loss in RLWC semi

00:30
3
The King of Tonga, Tupou VI showed his support wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga playing jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on


02:31
4
The Samoan rugby union is engaged in a funding row with the game's governing body.

Samoan Prime Minister compares Manu Samoa rugby team to 'slaves being fed to the lions' ahead of England Test

01:17
5
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

01:44
1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline, but corrections says it still has plenty of work to do.

'We're finding more contraband' – corrections says it's winning the war on drugs in prisons

1 NEWS has obtained figures showing drug use by inmates is on the decline.

01:17
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem in public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final.


02:29
Mother-of-three Angela Cuming took to Twitter to express her outrage at a lewd joke sent to her by Hamilton City Councillor Mark Bunting.

'I misjudged badly' - Hamilton City Councillor resigns from local committee after sending woman link to sexually offensive video

The video contained a crass, sexually explicit message in reference to her last name.

13:53
Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

Futurist predicts driverless cars by 2021

Visiting Stanford University lecturer predicts driverless cars will be on our roads in just 4 years.

31:54
The 1 NEWS political team says the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.

Video podcast: 'She made some mistakes' - Corin and crew run the rule over Jacinda's first overseas trip - did she measure up?

The 1 NEWS political team say the PM's push on Manus Island wasn't her finest hour.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 