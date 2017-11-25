Fiji Bati, Kangaroos lock arms in unison after Rugby League World Cup semi

Fiji Bati and the Kangaroos came together in a beautiful display of sportsmanship, following Australia's 54-6 win in the Rugby League World Cup semi-final last night.

After the final whistle, both sides swapped jerseys with one another to commemorate the occasion, before Fiji Bati took the initiative, leading both sets of players in song.

This isn't the first time Fiji Bati have displayed such measures of togetherness towards their opposition, taking part in this post match ritual after every match in this year's Rugby League World Cup.