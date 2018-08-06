 

Fifth-placed Panthers sack coach Anthony Griffin four weeks out from finals

AAP
Penrith have parted ways with coach Anthony Griffin just four weeks out from the NRL finals.

Griffin was told his services are not required beyond this year, despite being on contract until the end of 2020.

He will leave the club immediately despite the Panthers being in fifth spot and in contention for a top four finish.

"There has been much speculation and rumours about the club and head coach Anthony Griffin over the last few weeks.

"After discussions with Anthony Griffin it is time to end that speculation. By mutual agreement, the club and Anthony have agreed to part ways, effective immediately.

"Anthony departs the club after much success, having taken the Panthers to the finals in the last two years and leaves the club on track for another finals appearance in 2018.

"We would like to thank Anthony for his service to Panthers and wish him well for the future."

Assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will take charge for the rest of the season on a caretaker basis.

The Panthers have this year been plagued by rumours of discord between Griffin and general manager Phil Gould, with Griffin said to have lost the playing group.

The Panthers have reached the finals every year since Griffin took over from Ivan Cleary in 2016, however that was not enough to save his job.

Gould has been critical of the Panthers' performance in recent weeks but has repeatedly denied rumours Griffin was on the outer.

He also strenuously denied reports linking the club to Manly coach Trent Barrett and Sea Eagles assistant John Cartwright.

HOOK GETS HOOKED

Anthony Griffin's NRL coaching career by the numbers

* Brisbane (2011-14) - 101 games, 54 wins, 46 losses, 1 draw, 53.5 per cent, finals 2011-12, 14.

* Penrith (2016-18) - 72 games, 42 wins, 30 losses, 58.3 per cent, finals 2016-17.

* Overall - 173 games, 96 wins, 76 losses, 55.5 per cent.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Anthony Griffin was sacked by the Panthers. Source: Getty
Victim of brutal AFL punch won't be able to eat solid food for a month, mum in tears

AAP
Fremantle young gun Andrew Brayshaw won't be able to eat solid food for the next four weeks after having his jaw broken by West Coast star Andrew Gaff.

Brayshaw underwent surgery on Sunday night to repair his jaw and three displaced lower teeth, which have been put back into place and splinted.

The 18-year-old has been ruled out for the remainder of the AFL season and is now at home recovering with his parents.

Andrew Brayshaw after he was punched by Andrew Gaff. Source: Twitter/Liam Vertigan.

The unprovoked punch from Gaff has drawn widespread criticism and the Eagles midfielder is set to be suspended for at least five weeks.

Dockers players were left angered by the third-quarter incident and sought revenge against Gaff during the rest of the match.

Veteran Dockers defender Michael Johnson unleashed a high bump on Gaff that left the Eagles ace dazed.

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon said Brayshaw's mum was in tears after the match.

Brayshaw's older player Hamish is on West Coast's list - an awkward situation given the brutal nature of Gaff's hit and the seriousness of the injury.

The third Brayshaw brother - Angus Brayshaw - is on Melbourne's list and was left rattled by the incident.

"Obviously 'Gusy' is feeling for his younger brother," Demons captain Nathan Jones told SEN.

"He sort of felt like his hands were tied (being in Melbourne) and he was the lone ranger. I think all his family were over in Perth.

"It's a bit of a weird situation, with Hamish playing at West Coast, and maybe even being quite close friends with Gaff."

Gaff's punch is set to reignite debate as to whether the AFL should introduce a red card send-off rule.

Jones said he would support the move, believing it would reduce the chances of fights erupting after an ugly incident.

"In this day and age, you don't want all-in brawls and fights off the back of an issue like that," Jones said.

"... Ross Lyon mentioned it with how much his senior players fired up and I think it can just boil over into something bigger than what the game wants."

Stand-in Dockers skipper David Mundy said the players were sending Brayshaw their best wishes.

"I just hope Andrew's OK and his family are well supported by the club," he told 6PR.

"My immediate gut reaction and emotion is care for Andrew and his family."

West Coast's Andrew Gaff is in hot water after punching Andrew Brayshaw during their AFL match. Source: FOX Sports
AAP
Woolworths has confirmed staff at some of its its hotels were profiling poker machine players and targeting gamblers with free drinks to encourage more betting.

The supermarket giant has announced findings of an investigation into allegations, raised in February by federal MP Andrew Wilkie, that some gamblers at Woolworths-owned pubs had detailed profiles compiled about their personal lives and betting behaviour in order to keep them on poker machines longer.

Woolworths chairman Gordon Cairns said on Monday practices identified at some hotels in Queensland, South Australia and NSW "are at odds with the priorities and values of our customers and the communities where we operate".

A statement on the investigation from ALH Group - Woolworths' 75 per cent-owned joint-venture that houses its hotels business - said investigators found that over about six months from June, 2017, employees in some Queensland pubs were "recording descriptive information about gaming customers".

ALH said the practice was below the company's expectations and contrary to its policies.

Similar practices were found in some South Australian and New South Wales pubs.

Investigators also found some Queensland pub staff gave additional free drinks and extra attention to "high-value customers to encourage further gaming activity".

The company said the practices have now been stopped.

Former Woolworths CEO and current ALH chairman Roger Corbett oversaw the investigation, which was launched after Mr Wilkie told federal parliament in February about the alleged practices.

"This isn't just basic information," Mr Wilkie told parliament at the time.

"We're talking things like jobs, times people come in, favourite drinks, favourite football teams, whether they have a partner and what their preferred bet level is."

Among its responses to the investigation, ALH says it will ban service of free alcoholic drinks in gaming rooms.


