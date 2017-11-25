Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane performs stunning rendition of Tongan national anthem as proud King watches on

Fifth Harmony star Dinah Jane gave a stunning rendition of the Tongan national anthem to open the Rugby League World Cup semi-final between Tonga and England tonight, as a proud Tongan King watched on.

Jane gave the performance, honouring her Tongan roots, in front of a packed house at Auckland's Mount Smart stadium.

King of Tonga, Tupou VI, showed his support by wearing a Mate Ma'a Tonga jersey.

Jane is of Samoan, Tongan, Danish and Fijian-American descent.

Tonga was beaten by England 18-20 after a controversial finish saw Andrew Fifita denied a last-minute try by the ref try.