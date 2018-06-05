'I feel it's only right to give back' - David Fusitu’a sticks with Mate Ma'a Tonga over Kiwis for family and future of the game

by 1 NEWS NOW reporter Eden More

David Fusitu'a has made his decision to stay committed to Mate Ma'a Tonga over returning to the Kiwis in the representative round later this month.

David Fusitu'a celebrates his try against the Kiwis at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. Source: Photosport

After his appointment, new Kiwis coach Michael Maguire opened the door for the likes of Fusitu'a, Solomone Kata, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Manu Mau, and Jason Taumalolo to return to the Kiwis, despite their last-minute switch to play for Tonga at last year's Rugby League World Cup.

Maguire's offer left Fusitu'a and other players with the tough proposition of deciding between Mate Ma'a Tonga and the Kiwis.

After weighing it up, Fusitu'a has decided to stick with Tonga for his family, and the future of the game.

"When I think back to my parents' parents, who came over from Tonga and didn't have a lot but did what they could to give us a chance of a better future, I feel it's only right to give back," Fusitu'a said today.

"I've been given this opportunity to do what I love, to play rugby league, because of all they sacrificed."

Born and raised in New Zealand, Fusitu'a also takes great pride in being a Kiwi.

"I grew up here and being able to debut for the Kiwis in 2016 was a huge moment for me and my career."

But representing Tonga in the 2017 World Cup last year gave Fusitu'a a taste of how influential Mate Ma'a Tonga's movement was for the Pacific.

Fusitu'a said the way the supporters came together and backed them was "quite unbelievable".

"I believe we're able to do something special by playing for Tonga," he said.

"We have the ability to change the future of rugby league in making it more accessible for not only Tongans, but children all over the Pacific."

Fusitu'a made sure to communicate early with both parties regarding his decision after the selection saga prior to last year's World Cup.

"I've talked with both and they've been supportive and thankful for the open communication around my decision," he said.