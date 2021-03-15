Fears NRL star may have played last game after sickening concussion

TODAY |

The Sydney Roosters remain unsure how long skipper Jake Friend will be sidelined for amid fears the veteran hooker may have played his last NRL game.

Friend was left convulsing after a heavy collision with Manly forward Andrew Davey in the Roosters' 46-4 win over Manly at the SCG on Saturday.

It was the 31-year-old's third concussion in six months and the Roosters have a history of taking a cautious approach to head injuries.

Co-captain Boyd Cordner is sitting out the first half of the 2021 season to try to recover from his own succession of concussions and teammates on Monday were unable to shed any light on Friend's expected stint out of the game.

Friend, though, is almost certain to miss Sunday's clash with Wests Tigers at Campbelltown.

"I'm not too sure what's going to happen there. He's in good hands here, though, so I'm sure he'll get looked after in the right way," five-eighth Lachlan Lam said.

"He's in the hands of the best medical staff so he's going to be alright.

"After the game he was alright. He was a bit shattered but he's doing alright."

Centre Joey Manu was also unsure when three-time premiership-winning dummy-half Friend would be back on deck.

"But he's looking good, sort of positive. He sounded happy so hopefully it goes well for him and see how we go," Manu said.

"He'll be hanging around (the club) so it will be good."

Lam expected either superstar fullback James Tedesco - who took over the NSW State of Origin captaincy from Cordner during last year's series, halfback Luke Keary or prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves to lead the Roosters in Friend's absence.

