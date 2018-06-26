'By far the worst airline ever!' - Kiwis forward Martin Taupau hits out at United Airlines after being stranded in Denver

Kiwis forward Martin Taupau has slammed United Airlines after his flight out of Denver in the US was delayed again after he was meant to fly back to Australia yesterday.

Kiwis forward Martin Taupau of New Zealand in action against England during their Denver Test in the US. Source: Getty

Taupau and his Kiwis teammates were meant to leave Denver yesterday but their United Airlines flight to San Francisco was cancelled due to an electrical storm which knocked out the control tower at the airport.

The Manly Sea Eagles forward took to social media to air his frustrations at United Airlines.

"Another F***ING delayed flight which is highly likely to be cancelled due to mechanical issues. Now the last player stuck at @DENAirport with staff that has been patiently waiting for over 8hrs on the back of a cancelled flight yesterday! @UNITED is by far the worst airline ever!" Taupau wrote on Twitter.

The airline company apologised to Taupau responding to his Tweet.

"Martin, we completely understand how this would be frustrating. We're working to get you on your way as soon as possible and sincerely appreciate your patience tonight. ^CW," wrote United Airlines.

Taupau refused to accept the airlines' public apology.

"I'm sorry, but I won’t accept such an empty apology, clearly this is another one of those standard lines to your disappointed customers. Beyond ridiculous!"

The Kiwis went down 36-18 against England on Sunday morning.