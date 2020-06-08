TODAY |

'Extremely difficult' for Warriors to find loan players, concedes CEO

Warriors CEO Cameron George concedes that it will be a struggle to secure loan players from rival NRL clubs, as the Kiwi side braces for an exodus after next week.

After next week's match against the Roosters on the Central Coast, the Warriors will say goodbye to the quartet of Ken Maumalo, David Fusitu'a, Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyawayawa.

Those departures come on top of Leivaha Pulu already having left the Warriors' Australian base last month, after his partner was involved in a car crash. 

However, despite rival clubs earlier this year saying they'd be happy to step in and provide loan players to the Warriors on short-term deals, only forwards Poasa Faamausili and Jack Hetherington have arrived from the Roosters and Panthers respectively.

To make matters worse, an injury crisis at the Roosters saw Faamausili recalled to his parent club.

Speaking to Stuff, club CEO George detailed the difficulty in securing loan players from the Warriors' rivals.

"It's becoming extremely difficult to get loan players, because clubs are starting to protect their playing group, going towards the finals," George said.

"They're starting to take a precautionary measure, as opposed to letting go and play.

"We're hopeful. I spoke to Peter O'Sullivan [Warriors recruitment manager] and he's trying to find people, but it's getting difficult now.

Last week, George publicly hit out at clubs' refusals to loan the Warriors players, as injuries begin to take their toll on squads heading into the NRL finals.

