Experienced centre Blake Ayshford extends stay with Warriors

Experienced centre Blake Ayshford and youngsters Ata Hingano and Charnze Nicoll- Klokstad have re-signed with the Warriors for the next NRL season and beyond.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ayshford, 29, who scored a double in the 34-12 win over Gold Coast last weekend, will extend his stay until the end of 2019.

The former Wests Tigers and Cronulla player has 157 NRL appearances to his name, 33 for the Warriors.

Five-eighth Hingano, 20, who made his first-grade debut at the tail of last season, has signed through to the end of 2020.