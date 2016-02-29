 

Experienced centre Blake Ayshford extends stay with Warriors

Experienced centre Blake Ayshford and youngsters Ata Hingano and Charnze Nicoll- Klokstad have re-signed with the Warriors for the next NRL season and beyond.

With over 120 NRL games of experience at the Tigers and Sharks, the 27-year-old centre gives an honest appraisal of what he's seen at the Warriors.

Ayshford, 29, who scored a double in the 34-12 win over Gold Coast last weekend, will extend his stay until the end of 2019.

The former Wests Tigers and Cronulla player has 157 NRL appearances to his name, 33 for the Warriors.

Five-eighth Hingano, 20, who made his first-grade debut at the tail of last season, has signed through to the end of 2020.

Utility Nicoll-Klokstad has committed to two more years. The 21-year-old made his debut in late April and has scored four tries in four appearances.

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Gutsy Highlanders snatch nail-biting one point win over Lions in Dunedin

00:30
2
The men from the south chose to forgo their pre match haka in favour of this pre-match presentation.

Watch: Highlanders Luke Whitelock presents Lions with claymore sword in honour of teams' Scottish heritage

00:30
3
The winger couldn't be stopped on his way over for the first try of the night in Dunedin.

Watch: Waisake Naholo rips through Lions defence to score for Highlanders

00:29
4
The All Blacks' hooker did his Test match hopes a favour with this effort in Dunedin.

Video: Brave Highlanders inflict more misery on wounded Lions in Dunedin

00:41
5
If rugby doesn’t work out for the Maori All Blacks, some could have a career in singing.

Video: Talented Maori All Blacks stars sing beautiful waiata during Rotorua welcome

03:28
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death in 2011 by Akshay Chand.

Police prosecutor was strongly against teenager's killer being let out on bail before attack

Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.

00:54
Dickson was in awe of Peter Burling and the Team NZ crew after they dismantled the Swedes in race seven.

'Today was a class package' – Chris Dickson praises Team NZ's flawless win, urges caution over Oracle

Dickson says Team NZ definitely need a rest after days of hectic action.


01:08
Sala ultimately paid the price for being too nice and too trusting in a cut-throat game.

Survivor NZ blog: Cabin fever, questionable acting and big moves

Avid Survivor watcher Mellissa Gedye gives the lowdown on last night's episode.

03:21
Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.

'This is a big election issue' – what does Labour's immigration plan mean for rivals?

Political reporter Katie Bradford discusses Andrew Little's plan to slash immigration if elected.


01:51
Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.

Employment programme changing lives of Kiwis with Autism

Autism New Zealand is asking for more government funding so it can have more impact nationwide.


 
