Experienced centre Blake Ayshford extends stay with Warriors

AAP
Experienced centre Blake Ayshford and youngsters Ata Hingano and Charnze Nicoll- Klokstad have re-signed with the Warriors for the next NRL season and beyond.
1 NEWS
Ayshford, 29, who scored a double in the 34-12 win over Gold Coast last weekend, will extend his stay until the end of 2019.
The former Wests Tigers and Cronulla player has 157 NRL appearances to his name, 33 for the Warriors.
Five-eighth Hingano, 20, who made his first-grade debut at the tail of last season, has signed through to the end of 2020.
Utility Nicoll-Klokstad has committed to two more years. The 21-year-old made his debut in late April and has scored four tries in four appearances.
