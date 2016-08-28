Experience trio back for Warriors ahead of final NRL trial match against Gold Coast

Source:NZN
Experienced campaigners Simon Mannering, Jacob Lillyman and Issac Luke will bolster the Warriors' pack for the club's final NRL trial against Gold Coast.
Simon Mannering scores a try.
Source: Photosport
Lock Mannering, prop Lillyman and hooker Luke sat out the Auckland Nines and last weekend's 30-18 trial defeat to Melbourne.
The trio has been included in the starting 13 to face the Titans on Sunday in Palmerston North.
Fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, after leading the Warriors for the first time against the Storm, will get his second run after returning from a serious knee injury.
Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (capt), Tuimoala Lolohea, David Fusitua, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Ata Hingano, Shaun Johnson, Sam Lisone, Issac Luke, Jacob Lillyman, Bunty Afoa,
Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering.
Res: Albert Vete, James Gavet, Blake Ayshford, Junior Pauga, James Bell, Charlie Gubb, Mason Lino, Isaiah Papalii, Erin Clark.
