Experience trio back for Warriors ahead of final NRL trial match against Gold Coast

Experienced campaigners Simon Mannering, Jacob Lillyman and Issac Luke will bolster the Warriors' pack for the club's final NRL trial against Gold Coast.

Simon Mannering scores a try. Source: Photosport

Lock Mannering, prop Lillyman and hooker Luke sat out the Auckland Nines and last weekend's 30-18 trial defeat to Melbourne.

The trio has been included in the starting 13 to face the Titans on Sunday in Palmerston North.

Fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, after leading the Warriors for the first time against the Storm, will get his second run after returning from a serious knee injury.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (capt), Tuimoala Lolohea, David Fusitua, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Ata Hingano, Shaun Johnson, Sam Lisone, Issac Luke, Jacob Lillyman, Bunty Afoa,

Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering.