Experience trio back for Warriors ahead of final NRL trial match against Gold Coast

Source:

NZN

Experienced campaigners Simon Mannering, Jacob Lillyman and Issac Luke will bolster the Warriors' pack for the club's final NRL trial against Gold Coast.

Simon Mannering scores a try. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 28 August 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Simon Mannering scores a try.

Source: Photosport

Lock Mannering, prop Lillyman and hooker Luke sat out the Auckland Nines and last weekend's 30-18 trial defeat to Melbourne.

The trio has been included in the starting 13 to face the Titans on Sunday in Palmerston North.

Fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, after leading the Warriors for the first time against the Storm, will get his second run after returning from a serious knee injury.

Warriors: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (capt), Tuimoala Lolohea, David Fusitua, Solomone Kata, Ken Maumalo, Ata Hingano, Shaun Johnson, Sam Lisone, Issac Luke, Jacob Lillyman, Bunty Afoa,

Ryan Hoffman, Simon Mannering.

Res: Albert Vete, James Gavet, Blake Ayshford, Junior Pauga, James Bell, Charlie Gubb, Mason Lino, Isaiah Papalii, Erin Clark.

