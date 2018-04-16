'The expectations on the poor kid are great' - Maroons excited by what young star Kalyn Ponga can offer in must-win Origin II

Kalyn Ponga's irresistible form has proved just that for Queensland coach Kevin Walters, who will unleash the 20-year-old in Sunday's must win State of Origin clash in Sydney.



The Newcastle fullback will come off the bench for the Maroons at ANZ Stadium, having replaced Brisbane playmaker Anthony Milford in the 18-man squad named on Monday.



Ponga leads the NRL with 116 tackle breaks and has 10 try assists and five tries to his name in a breakout season after his big-money move from North Queensland.



Both Walters and chairman of selectors Gene Miles were careful not to heap too much pressure on his young shoulders when announcing the squad, but it is clear they are tipping big things from the electrifying youngster.



"It's pretty exciting; everyone has been talking about him but he's been very level-headed ... his time has come," Miles said.



"It would be nice (if he could break the game open); the expectations on the poor kid are great .. if he can weave a bit of magic, great.



"But don't be overawed by it - get in, get a touch of the ball, get hit a couple of times and welcome to State of Origin footy."



Walters said Ponga's terrific club form had put him ahead of fellow contenders Corey Oates and Kyle Feldt and meant he couldn't be left out after being brought into the squad ahead of game one as injury cover.



"Purely on form; I think he's been a standout in the competition and everyone here has seen how good he's been for the Knights," Walters said.



"We understand he's going to be a long-term player for Queensland; I think he's earned the right to put on the Maroons jumper."



He said they "had some plans" but that the nature of the game would dictate what role Ponga will play in defence and attack.



"I think we've proven in the past with Queensland teams how we can use our utilities in certain ways," Walters said.

