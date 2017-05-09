 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

League


Exclusive: Twelve NRL players protected last season by current drug testing system despite positive cocaine results

share

Matt Manukia 

1 NEWS Sport Reporter

The NRL has come under intense scrutiny over its drug testing policies which allows players to go unpunished on their first offence.

The NRL has come under intense scrutiny for its drug policies recently, but the latest saga following last week's Test is just the tip of the iceberg.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

1 NEWS has learned more than 10 NRL players tested positive for cocaine last year but were protected by the controversial three strike rule.

The reveal comes following disgraced Kiwis stars Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor being officially axed from the Rugby League World Cup after being accused of trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub following last Friday's ANZAC Test.

Neil Henry, who coaches Proctor at the Titans, today spoke about his disappointment for the first time after the second-rower was forced to step down as Titans co-captain.

"He's shattered by his own actions," Henry said.

"He's not denying what he did and he's really remorseful – it's up to him to win back the trust and I’m sure he will."

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is the first Kiwis team-mate to speak out after Proctor and former captain Bromwich allegedly snorted cocaine.

He was with them after the Test but didn't join them during their big night out and hasn't spoken to them since.

"I stayed for a couple of hours after and then left so I know as much as you guys," he said.

"I don't really know what's going on."

As the pair's subsequent exclusion from the World Cup sinks in, the NRL insists it's not a rugby league problem but a societal one.

But 1 NEWS can reveal that when the NRL tested players after last year's Mad Monday celebrations, 12 players had positive results for cocaine.

However, because each was a first offence, the only people who knew about the positive results were the NRL and their respective teams.

The three strike illicit drugs rule sees players 'get off' without official consequences the first time.

The second offence means a 12-week suspension, like Ben Barba faced before leaving for rugby union, while the third strike means the player's contract is terminated.

It's a system NRL commentator Buzz Rothfield says is flawed and soft.

"They know they're not going to be named, they know they're not going to be shamed, they know they're not going to be suspended [and] they know they're going to get a suspended fine and not lose any cash," he said while appearing NRL 360.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg says the way to flush offenders out is to test more frequently, but one of the game's biggest names, Sharks captain and former NSW and Kangaroos representative Paul Gallen, disagrees.

"It's my opinion [but] I think the stance we have at the moment isn't strong enough and I think there needs to be bigger repercussions if you are caught taking cocaine as an NRL player," he said.

The NRL tests for performance enhancing substances but doesn't always test for recreational drugs like cocaine.

The players know that, which is a huge part of the problem.

Related

NRL

Matt Manukia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Masaga spooked all who passed him after training – except for a stone-cold Stephen Donald who didn't even flinch.

Watch: Chiefs jokester Lelia Masaga gets teammates McKenzie, Messam and Cruden squealing with funny scare-cam prank

00:29
2
The former All Black star cemented his Racing 92 a spot in the French Top 14 quarter-finals after this effort.

Watch: Video emerges of silky smooth Dan Carter throwing sneaky dummy before dotting down for match winner

01:15
3
The NRL star said he felt a genuine sense of devotion to the club after they helped him “revive” his career.

'It reached the point where I had to make a call' - Kieran Foran reveals he's leaving Warriors

00:52
4
The Kiwis have values to uphold, said Kiwis coach David Kidwell and that's why Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have been axed from the World Cup squad.

Billy Slater: Repercussions for Bromwich's poor choices could hurt Storm's NRL season

00:36
5
The All Blacks assistant tried not to be drawn on the young Barrett. But – there was no escape.

Watch: 'He's putting his hand up for us' - did cagey All Blacks assistant just hint at a Jordie Barrett call-up?

Bennett is already an associate finance minister so offers stability but Bridges offers a fresher face.

Protesters were 'more aggressive than I'd previously seen' - Paula Bennett tells court she feared repeat of Steven Joyce dildo attack

The deputy PM has taken the witness stand in Chester Borrows' careless driving case.

00:29
Kai Yip Cheung will spend a minimum of nine years inside after the was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland.

Video: The moment man is sentenced to 15 years in prison over New Zealand Customs' $176m meth bust

Kai Yip Cheung was sentenced in the High Court in Auckland today.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

Toddler filmed alone in South Auckland.

Mother of crying toddler filmed wandering South Auckland street wearing only a nappy spoken to by police

Footage was posted online yesterday by an Otara woman who found the child.

02:54
Labour’s Kelvin Davis has come up with the idea of a prison run on tikanga Maori values.

Andrew Little not ruling out 'radical' idea of running a prison on Maori values: 'Whatever we're doing now is wrong'

"This is not Labour policy, it is about (MP Kelvin Davis) saying we've got to do something different."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ