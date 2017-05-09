Exclusive: Twelve NRL players protected last season by current drug testing system despite positive cocaine results

The NRL has come under intense scrutiny over its drug testing policies which allows players to go unpunished on their first offence.

1 NEWS has learned more than 10 NRL players tested positive for cocaine last year but were protected by the controversial three strike rule.

The reveal comes following disgraced Kiwis stars Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor being officially axed from the Rugby League World Cup after being accused of trying to purchase cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub following last Friday's ANZAC Test.

Neil Henry, who coaches Proctor at the Titans, today spoke about his disappointment for the first time after the second-rower was forced to step down as Titans co-captain.

"He's shattered by his own actions," Henry said.

"He's not denying what he did and he's really remorseful – it's up to him to win back the trust and I’m sure he will."

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is the first Kiwis team-mate to speak out after Proctor and former captain Bromwich allegedly snorted cocaine.

He was with them after the Test but didn't join them during their big night out and hasn't spoken to them since.

"I stayed for a couple of hours after and then left so I know as much as you guys," he said.

"I don't really know what's going on."

As the pair's subsequent exclusion from the World Cup sinks in, the NRL insists it's not a rugby league problem but a societal one.

But 1 NEWS can reveal that when the NRL tested players after last year's Mad Monday celebrations, 12 players had positive results for cocaine.

However, because each was a first offence, the only people who knew about the positive results were the NRL and their respective teams.

The three strike illicit drugs rule sees players 'get off' without official consequences the first time.

The second offence means a 12-week suspension, like Ben Barba faced before leaving for rugby union, while the third strike means the player's contract is terminated.

It's a system NRL commentator Buzz Rothfield says is flawed and soft.

"They know they're not going to be named, they know they're not going to be shamed, they know they're not going to be suspended [and] they know they're going to get a suspended fine and not lose any cash," he said while appearing NRL 360.

NRL boss Todd Greenberg says the way to flush offenders out is to test more frequently, but one of the game's biggest names, Sharks captain and former NSW and Kangaroos representative Paul Gallen, disagrees.

"It's my opinion [but] I think the stance we have at the moment isn't strong enough and I think there needs to be bigger repercussions if you are caught taking cocaine as an NRL player," he said.

The NRL tests for performance enhancing substances but doesn't always test for recreational drugs like cocaine.