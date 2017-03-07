 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Ex-World Cup winning captain Nathan Cayless appointed Kiwis assistant coach

share

Source:

AAP

Former World Cup-winning captain Nathan Cayless has joined the Kiwis coaching staff as an assistant.

Nathan Cayless

Nathan Cayless

Source: Photosport

Head coach Michael Maguire confirmed Cayless would join Australian Ben Gardiner as his two assistants for the rugby league Test against England in Denver on June 23.

Former North Sydney Bears coach Gardiner's retention was announced earlier in the week while Junior Kiwis head coach Cayless's career takes another step up.

Former Parramatta Eels second-rower Cayless played 259 NRL matches in a 14-season career which ended in 2010.

The highlight of his 39 New Zealand internationals was leading them to victory at the 2008 World Cup.

Maguire said Cayless and Gardiner would provide ideal support in preparing the Kiwis for the contentious Test in Colorado.

He said there is no sign of player reluctance to play a match which will entail travel demands and performing at high altitude.

"Every single player I've spoken to has really shown quite a bit of emotion about wanting to play for that jersey," Maguire said.

"Part of doing that means having the right expertise around me - people that are just as hell-bent on putting pride into that Kiwis jersey as I am. These two are top blokes who I believe will do exactly that."

Related

Kiwis

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:37
1
The All Blacks and Hurricanes youngster entered the wrong house in Dunedin early yesterday morning.

Jordie Barrett 'disappointed and embarrassed' after mistakenly entering house

00:15
2
The former world number one wound back the clock in style.

Watch: Crowd goes bonkers as Tiger Woods holes classic eagle at PGA Memorial Tournament

00:15
3
Wales stole a 22-17 win over South Africa in Washington.

Watch: Late chargedown try sees Springboks lose first Test under Rassie Erasmus

00:15
4
New Zealand slipped to a 2-1 loss at the Intercontinental Cup in India.

All Whites let lead slip to fall to defeat against Kenya

00:15
5
The Kiwi ace took out this morning's race in Michigan.

Watch: Kiwi IndyCar superstar Scott Dixon dominates to win Detroit Grand Prix

00:59
Dog handler Constable Regan Turner says he ran past an injured Kosmo a couple of times on a callout where the dog was stabbed.

'I knew something sinister had happened' - Kosmo the police dog's handler describes the night he thought he would lose his partner

Kosmo was stabbed in the throat while he and Constable Regan Turner were responding to a family harm incident this week.

01:42
That’s according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.

I NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll: Almost a third of Kiwis think Winston Peters will do a good job as Acting Prime Minister

"It's no big deal. We're there to take care of business, that's what the country expects me to do and I will," Mr Peters said.

Otara resident Wayne Joseph.

South Aucklanders fear effects of fuel tax - 'Most of us are not high-income earners'

Mayor Phil Goff says the consequences would be "inconceivable" if it was not introduced.

04:08
The sport’s governing body already confirmed to 1 NEWS that it’s looking into a raft of allegations.

Exclusive: Former Cycling NZ coach Anthony Peden had access to deeply personal and damning confidential athlete interviews with High Performance Sport NZ

Some of the topics discussed in the interviews included no consequences for "s*** behaviour", "a real lack of holding people accountable".

00:42
He was arrested at on arrival from Auckland faces drug and firearms charges.

Watch: Handcuffed Australian bikie gang member lashes out at police at Sydney airport

Two brothers are due to face a Sydney court following a massive seizure of $A2.75 million in cash, 13 firearms and illicit drugs


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 