Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash

Former Warriors star Konrad Hurrell took to social media to say he "had a quick nap" after being knocked out on the field.
The 29-year-old Leeds Rhinos centre was floored by Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop during a fiery on-field clash, resulting in a huge brawl breaking out between the two teams.
Hurrell initiated the altercation after chasing Mossop following a play-the-ball, only for the Salford skipper to send him to the ground with a powerful punch.
The ensuing brawl led to two players being red-carded - Mossop and another former Warriors player Bodene Thompson.
Hurrell unsurprisingly failed his head-injury assessment, and will miss Leeds' next game due to concussion.
Afterwards, he took to social media to joke about the incident.
"Had a quick nap today and woke up to a great win from the boys. #youdeadman #oua," he wrote.
Super League has not yet released details of sanctions for the players involved in the incident.