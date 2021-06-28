Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash

Former Warriors star Konrad Hurrell took to social media to say he "had a quick nap" after being knocked out on the field.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 29-year-old Leeds Rhinos centre was floored by Salford Red Devils captain Lee Mossop during a fiery on-field clash, resulting in a huge brawl breaking out between the two teams.

Hurrell initiated the altercation after chasing Mossop following a play-the-ball, only for the Salford skipper to send him to the ground with a powerful punch.

The ensuing brawl led to two players being red-carded - Mossop and another former Warriors player Bodene Thompson.

Warriors centre Konrad Hurrell sits dejected following the loss to the Bulldogs. Source: Photosport

Hurrell unsurprisingly failed his head-injury assessment, and will miss Leeds' next game due to concussion.

Afterwards, he took to social media to joke about the incident.

"Had a quick nap today and woke up to a great win from the boys. #youdeadman #oua," he wrote.