Ex-Warrior Anthony Gelling suspended by Warrington following alleged assault

Former Warriors centre Anthony Gelling has been suspended by his Super League club Warrington after being arrested in England on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Anthony Gelling. Source: Photosport

Warrington confirmed overnight the 29-year-old, who had joined Wolves this season on a two-year-deal, had been suspended with immediate effect.

“Warrington Wolves can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will not be available for selection pending a club investigation into conduct away from the club,” the club said in a statement.

Cheshire police issued a statement a short time later.

“At 3pm on Saturday 8 February, police received a report of an assault at an address on Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes,” the statement said.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He has been questioned by detectives and released on conditional bail. Inquiries into the assault remain ongoing.”

Gelling was “fully supportive” of Warrington’s international investigation, according to the club statement.