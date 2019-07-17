Ex-NRL star Sam Burgess to fight allegations he intimidated his father-in-law

Recently retired NRL superstar Sam Burgess is set to fight allegations he intimidated his father-in-law during an argument.

Sam Burgess. Source: Photosport

The former South Sydney captain did not appear at Moss Vale Local Court when the matter was briefly heard today, however his lawyer Bryan Wrench entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The 31-year-old was charged with one count of intimidation and had an apprehended violence order taken out against him after an alleged argument at father-in-law Mitchell Hooke's home in the NSW Southern Highlands in October.

The matter was adjourned until June 26.

Burgess on October 30 announced his retirement following a 270-game NRL and English Super League career, having failed to recover from a chronic shoulder injury.

Burgess' legal representatives have previously claimed there was "no violence, no intimidation, no threats" during the alleged incident at Mr Hooke's home at Glenquarry about 4pm on October 19.

Burgess had recently split from his wife Phoebe for the second time and the ex- England dual international was visiting his two children at Mr Hooke's home when the alleged argument occurred.

He was charged on October 28 but declined to be interviewed by police.