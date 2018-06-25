Ex-Blues forward backs James Maloney to emulate Cooper Cronk

At 32 years of age James Maloney is the future of the NSW State of Origin team.

James Maloney in action for the NSW Blues during Game II of the 2018 State of Origin against the Queensland Maroons. Source: Photosport

This year's class of Blues rookies have signalled the dawn of a new Origin era after winning the opening two games of this year's series to claim just their second shield in 13 years.

And while the likes of Nathan Cleary, Damien Cook and Latrell Mitchell have been at the forefront of the generational change, two former Blues warhorses have backed Maloney to lead the charge.

Ex-NSW star Trent Merrin declared Maloney the form playmaker of the competition this year after watching his Penrith teammate push the Panthers into the top four, and then the Blues to success.

Asked if Maloney is the best playmaker currently in the league, Merrin told AAP: "I feel he is, definitely.

"He sets a really high standard and he's humble with his approach. He definitely knows how to play the game, read the game, and prepare for the game.

"To come into our squad and fit in so well, so quick, goes to show the standard he has."

And now Merrin believes Maloney has all the tools to emulate former Maroons star Cooper Cronk, who only nailed down the No.7 jumper for both state and country at 29 before giving it up last year.

Maloney made his Origin debut at 27, and his Kangaroos one at 30.

And after proving to be arguably one of the best players so far in the Origin series, the former Cronulla five-eighth could also be considered a long-term fixture alongside Cleary.

"He could play on for many years, but it's a test of the body towards the end. He's definitely got a few more years in him, it's just how his body prepares for the next few years," Merrin said.

Peter Wallace and Trent Merrin celebrates Tyrone Peachey of the Panthers try during a NRL match between the Warriors and Penrith at AMI stadium, Christchurch. Source: Photosport

Another former Blues forward in James Tamou can't believe that Maloney was almost overlooked for this year's series because of his apparent defensive deficiencies.

He said every team - at club or state level - needs the know-how of a two-time premiership-winner.

"In my opinion, he'll give any team more off the field than what he does on the field. I think he's got a lot to offer. I've seen it first-hand here. That's why I think he'd be a good coach," Tamou said.

"He's come here in his first year and really turned this team around. That's a massive thing at that age. He's a guy I can see late in his 30s and still enjoying it, still doing what he does best.