'Everything is an option' - Shaun Johnson not ruling out potential code switch to rugby union

Sean Nugent, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Shaun Johnson has refused to rule out a move to rugby union when his contract with the Cronulla Sharks expires at the end of the current NRL season, telling reporters yesterday "everything is an option".

The Cronulla Sharks playmaker is off contract at the end of the season and is weighing up all possibilities, including a code switch. Source: NRL.com

The 30-year-old, who is set to return from a hamstring injury and play in his 200th NRL game this Sunday, is yet to receive a formal offer from any NRL teams ahead of next season.

However, he said after Sharks training yesterday he had "good chats" with incoming Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon, and admitted the club had begun to show more interest in retaining his services after they missed out on signing Rabbitohs half Adam Reynolds, who instead signed for the Brisbane Broncos.

"I haven't got anything set in stone about where I'm going to be next year at this point.

"Maybe there are clubs waiting for me to come back and play, I'm not too sure.

"It hasn't been a worry of mine. I've just been purely focused on trying to get back in the side and stringing some games together. 

"At the moment all options are open and all I can control is getting back out on the park."

When asked if a switch to rugby union was something he would consider, Johnson said "everything is an option".

"I'll just leave that there," a coy Johnson grinned.

However, a move back to New Zealand to play rugby was not on the table, Johnson told NRL.com yesterday.

"It would only be to head to Japan if that opportunity came up. But that was just a bit of an interest of a conversation.

"I've chatted with a few other people as well," he added.

"That's where it's at. There's really nothing been put in front of me that I'm like, OK, I'm going to do that. It's all up in the air.

"I think certainly once I get back playing some good footy - footy that I know I'm capable of - then that sort of stuff will take care of itself."

