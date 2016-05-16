'Everything is an option' - Jarryd Hayne weighing up rugby switch

Gold Coast NRL star Jarryd Hayne says he may follow the lead of Ben Barba and chance his arm playing rugby in Europe.



Jarryd Hayne Source: Getty

Just six months after Hayne was trumpeted as the greatest signing in Gold Coast history, the Titans face an enormous battle to retain the two-time Dally M superstar.



In an interview with Newscorp Australia, Hayne said he's keeping an open mind on his professional sporting options.



The former San Francisco 49ers player revealed he has interest from French rugby and has not ruled out emulating Toulon recruit Barba by again heading overseas.



"There has definitely been interest from them (French rugby) and for me, it's the timing of it and whether I want to chance my arm at it," said Hayne, who suffered a minor knee injury over the weekend at the NRL Nines.



"Everything is an option, I don't like to live in narrow vision.



"I played rugby when I was growing up. As a kid I did a lot of sports. That's why it pisses me off when everyone carries on when someone changes sports.



"As kids, we are encouraged to try every sport we can, so as an adult, why should that change?

