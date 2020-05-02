Everything in place for Warriors' Australian relocation

It's been a huge day for the Warriors and for the immediate future of the NRL, the Kiwi side given clearance to travel by the Australian Border Force.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Having been stuck in a "will they? Won't they?" loop since the NRL first announced the decision to resume on May 28, the Warriors were today given the all-clear to depart for Australia, leaving Auckland tomorrow.

The Kiwi side have chartered a flight to the New South Wales city of Tamworth, and will be the first international flight to land in Australia's country music capital.

CEO Cameron George telling 1 NEWS that he's relieved finally have some direction over the Warriors' immediate future.

"To get that notification only 24 hours before we're due to depart was a big relief for our club and our players," George says.

1 NEWS can also reveal that the Warriors' playing squad have been told that their families could join them in Australia ahead of the May 28 NRL resumption.

"Different families have different circumstances to deal with, whether it's employment or schooling," George added.

"We're just working through that as we speak."

The Warriors will of course have to self isolate for 14 days after their arrival in Tamworth, however everything is in place to allow them to train after they touch down at their new base.

Local businessman Rod Laing overseas the complex where the Warriors will be staying, with 40 hospitality staff in place.

"Face masks, gloves, eye wear that we're not used to wearing and some of that is uncomfortable to wear but we'll get this done," Laing says.

"Their isolation will be a 30 second walk from their hotel room to the footy field. They'll be 10 seconds to a makeshift gym which will be set up in our conference."