'Everyone wants to be supporting a winning team' - Warriors CEO urges fans to keep the faith in 2018

Warriors CEO Cameron George is urging the struggling side's fans to keep the faith, as the club continue their preparations for the 2018 NRL season.

The Kiwis' skipper won’t take the reins at his new club.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

Following a disastrous year, that saw the Warriors slump to an embarrassing club record nine straight defeats to end the season, the club's membership numbers have dropped by around 4,000 from this time 12 months ago.

Speaking to the Sunday Star Times, George urged fans to get behind the team, saying that things will improve after the lows of 2017.

"From my perspective and the organisation's perspective, we're working very hard off the field to make our experience on game day attractive," he said.

"For those that are still scratching their heads on whether or not they should support the team, the message I've got for them is very clear, that the boys on the field are going to represent them with passion and commitment.

"It's up to us to get them back to the stadium, we know that and we've prepared for that and we're going to go out and represent our fans and hopefully that grows our membership base through the season."

George also says that the organisation understand that only one thing will see fans return to Mt Smart Stadium for the new season: results on the pitch.

"Everyone wants to be supporting a winning team," George said.

"Our players know that and they take it very seriously.

"At the end of day we all have to win across the organisation to make it really attractive for people to become our members."

The Warriors begin their 2018 NRL campaign against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Perth on March 10.

