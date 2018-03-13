 

'Everyone loves playing with Konrad' - Titans boss raves over Tongan star Hurrell

Scoring the match-winning try in his coach's NRL debut was an easy way for Gold Coast centre Konrad Hurrell to get onside with Garth Brennan.

The club's former star will return to Mt Smart with the Gold Coast this weekend.
Source: 1 NEWS

But the rookie Titans mentor says his professional adoration for the Tongan international began well before that, claiming he wouldn't swap the 26-year-old for any other centre in the game.

Hurrell scooped up an Ashley Taylor kick to score under the posts and seal a 30-28 win on Sunday against Canberra after the Titans had trailed 18-0 and 24-6 in the first half.

It capped a rousing first game in charge in the top grade for Brennan, who was livid with his side's first-half defensive effort but still walked away proud of his victorious team.

He singled out Hurrell, who leading up to his match-sealing try had inspired his team by trampling over opposing centre and Raiders captain Jarrod Croker.

"Konrad Hurrell is one of my most favourite players in the NRL ... I can't tell you how many times he's destroyed teams I'm coaching," Brennan said.

"He's great to have in the club; everyone loves playing with Konrad and he's well and truly up there with the best centres in the game in my view.

"He's one guy I wouldn't swap for any centre in the game."

Brennan said he felt fans walked away from Sunday's first round thinking "they might have a team they can support", but that they would need to plug the leaks or come crashing down to earth against the New Zealand Warriors on Saturday.

"I think the boys panicked a little bit," the coach said.

"We need to hold our gloves up a lot better (in defence), but I'm confident we can do that."

