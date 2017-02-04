 

'Every event has a shelf life' - Doubts grow over NRL Nines' Auckland futre

Chris Chang 

1 NEWS Reporter

The NRL Auckland Nines may be secure for next year, but fans will be left to sweat on its future when the five-year contract ends in 2018.

With the future of the event still undecided, 1 NEWS reporter Chris Chang spoke to fans about the Auckland tournament.
The event has been lucrative for the city so far, but those riches may be destined for across the Tasman.

"Over that time it's generated $23m, that's 80per cent of our original target for the Nines," ATEED chief executive Brett O'Riley told 1 NEWS.

He said negotiations between Duco Events and the NRL would commence immediately after this event.

But Mr O’Riley is wary of event fatigue setting in.

"Every event has a shelf-life. Every year you're trying to change up the event and one of the questions for us will be is this the best rugby league long-term? Or is there something else like a [State of] Origin that we might aspire to do as well?"

ATEED estimates the Nines to generate between $5m and $10m for the Auckland economy.

