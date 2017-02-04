'Every event has a shelf life' - Doubts grow over NRL Nines' Auckland futre

The NRL Auckland Nines may be secure for next year, but fans will be left to sweat on its future when the five-year contract ends in 2018.

The event has been lucrative for the city so far, but those riches may be destined for across the Tasman.

"Over that time it's generated $23m, that's 80per cent of our original target for the Nines," ATEED chief executive Brett O'Riley told 1 NEWS.

He said negotiations between Duco Events and the NRL would commence immediately after this event.

But Mr O’Riley is wary of event fatigue setting in.

"Every event has a shelf-life. Every year you're trying to change up the event and one of the questions for us will be is this the best rugby league long-term? Or is there something else like a [State of] Origin that we might aspire to do as well?"