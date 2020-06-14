Entire Bulldogs bubble tests negative for Covid-19 after game postponed

Canterbury's entire NRL bubble has tested negative for coronavirus, the club confirmed on Monday afternoon.



The Bulldogs' 50-person bubble were forced to undergo the COVID-19 test on Sunday following the health scare involving Aiden Tolman.



The veteran prop was cleared on Sunday afternoon, however is understood to be unavailable for three games as he self-isolates from the team.



"All Bulldogs players and staff within the club 'bubble' have been given clearance after undergoing COVID-19 tests yesterday," the club said on Monday.



Drama erupted in the NRL on Sunday after Tolman learnt that one of the teachers at his child's school had tested positive for coronavirus.



It forced the league to postpone the Bulldogs' clash against Sydney Roosters 24 hours to 7pm on Monday night.

