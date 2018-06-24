 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


England rugby league insists no cause for alarm despite posting $4 million loss in past year

share

Source:

AAP

The Rugby Football League has revealed it made a loss of more than PS2million ($NZ4 million) last year but insists there is no cause for alarm.

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz - 23/06/2018 - Rugby League -2018 RL International - New Zealand v England - The Broncos Stadium at Mile High - Denver, Colorado, USA - England celebrate Elliot Whitehead's try against New Zealand.

England celebrate Elliot Whitehead's try against New Zealand.

Source: Photosport

The governing body, which reported a profit every year from 2002-15, says the annual accounts to be published in full later this year will show a loss of PS2.029 million ($NZ3.95 million) for 2017 but it is confident of returning to the black this year.

The RFL says much of the deficit was due to investment in the international game, especially with no income from England home matches, and the focus was on preparations for both the 2017 World Cup Down Under and the 2021 tournament to be held in England.

The RFL had to foot the bill for business-class flights to Sydney for the mid- season Test against Samoa and it is also thought the governing body suffered a heavy financial loss over the decision to abandon a pre-season training camp in Dubai following opposition from Super League clubs.

The loss is also thought to include pay-offs to departed senior executives Nigel Wood and Roger Draper.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
New Zealand Kiwis perform the haka. New Zealand v England in a Denver Test Saturday June 23, 2018 at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The TEST will be the first time the two rugby powerhouses will play each other on American soil. photos by Evan Semón Photography

NRL to propose new Oceania Cup featuring Kiwis, Mate Ma'a Tonga, Toa Samoa and Fiji Bati instead of future US Tests

2
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

NRL consider changes to Origin voting system after Wally Lewis medal controversially given to Billy Slater

00:22
3
Madison-Lee Wesche threw 17.09m to take out the women’s event in Finland.

Watch: Kiwi shot putter wins gold after mammoth final throw at U20 world championships

00:49
4
The MMA middleweight fighter appeared on the US comedian and UFC commentator's popular podcast show.

Joe Rogan talks up NZ while interviewing Kiwi UFC star Israel Adesanya

01:48
5
Twigg gave away the sport after walking away empty-handed for a third time at Rio.

‘I still believe I can be the best in the world’ – Emma Twigg reverses decision to quit rowing, eyes 2020 Olympics glory

01:45
Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine.

Health experts heading for Samoa to help Government investigate tragic deaths of babies following MMR jabs

Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine.

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.