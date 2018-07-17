England great hits out at Australia's four-year international league calendar

Former England captain Kevin Sinfield has criticised Australia over their proposed four-year international calendar, arguing it will damage preparations for the 2021 World Cup.

Kevin Sinfield. Source: Associated Press

Australia Rugby League chairman Peter Beattie cased a stir with both the Rugby Football League (RFL) and the International Federation (RLIF) by unveiling plans for a Kangaroos tour to the UK in 2019.

That would mean putting on hold the eagerly-anticipated return of the British Lions, who were due to tour down under in 2019 and receive Australia in 2020, 12 months out from the World Cup being staged in the UK.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of the 2021 World Cup, says high-profile international fixtures in the UK in 2020 are vital if organisers are to reach their target of getting three-quarters of a million people through the turnstiles.

"For us in 2020 it is critical that there is international rugby league played here," Dutton said.

"We have to stimulate a new market to achieve our target and to do that we need good quality international rugby league and that has to happen in 2020.

"I'm slightly disappointed that the calendar isn't fixed," Dutton said at the launch of a legacy program designed to invest up to STG20million ($A35.5 million) into the grassroots game.

Sinfield, the newly-appointed director of rugby at Leeds, was also at the launch in his role as 2021 World Cup ambassador and echoed Dutton's concerns.

"I sit here with a little bit of disappointment," said Sinfield, who is also the RFL's director of rugby.

"I had an understanding of what the international calendar was going to be for the next four years and suddenly it looks like there may be some doubt with that.

"We need meaningful fixtures as a nation leading to the World Cup."

"I thought 2020 would be the year we'd get to play for the Ashes again and I'd be really disappointed if that's changed."

Under Beattie's schedule, England would host a Four Nations Series in 2020 involving France, Papua New Guinea and Fiji while Australia would meet New Zealand, Tonga and Samoa in the southern hemisphere.

"I mentioned the word meaningful and I mean this in the most respectful way but we need to be playing the best teams in the world - Australia and New Zealand, regularly, and I'd include Tonga in that as well," added Sinfield.

"When the decision was made for the Lions tour to be in the calendar I think we were all delighted."