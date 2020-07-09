England coach, Wayne Bennett on Warriors' coaching shortlist - report

The Warriors have reportedly identified five candidates to replace Stephen Kearney as the club's head coach, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Shaun Wane Source: Photosport

According to the report, the Warriors will interview their candidates via Skype, with the selection panel containing club owner Mark Robinson, chairman Rob Croot, CEO Cameron George and former captain Simon Mannering.

On that shortlist is current England boss Shaun Wane, yet to coach his new side after taking the job earlier this year.

Wane has achieved success in the UK, winning the Super League with the Wigan Warriors.

The Telegraph also report that on that shortlist is Wayne Bennett, despite his public rejection of the Warriors' job last month.