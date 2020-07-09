TODAY |

England coach, Wayne Bennett on Warriors' coaching shortlist - report

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors have reportedly identified five candidates to replace Stephen Kearney as the club's head coach, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Shaun Wane Source: Photosport

According to the report, the Warriors will interview their candidates via Skype, with the selection panel containing club owner Mark Robinson, chairman Rob Croot, CEO Cameron George and former captain Simon Mannering.

On that shortlist is current England boss Shaun Wane, yet to coach his new side after taking the job earlier this year.

Wane has achieved success in the UK, winning the Super League with the Wigan Warriors.

The Telegraph also report that on that shortlist is Wayne Bennett, despite his public rejection of the Warriors' job last month.

Current interim coach Todd Payten is another on the reported shorlist, along with Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles, and ex-Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown. 

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:20
Christchurch teen steps and fends his way past 10 defenders in try of the year contender
2
England coach, Wayne Bennett on Warriors' coaching shortlist - report
3
Dan Carter still waiting for Blues debut, left out to face Crusaders
4
Warriors coach reveals two players have 'wavered a little' on NZ return, third is 'still pretty firm' about exit
5
Cricket’s return gets off to awkward start as captains forget handshake rules
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:30

'I didn't want to make fun of disabled people' - League star contrite after twice using ugly slurs at refs
07:39

Blake Green still has 'desire to play' despite no future with Warriors

'Just go back' - Dragons captain in favour of scrapping NRL captain's challenge

NZ-Australian sporting future reliant on trans-Tasman bubble, says Grant Robertson