 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

League


Embattled Penrith skipper Matt Moylan to miss Panthers' NRL final against Broncos

share

Source:

AAP

Embattled Penrith skipper Matt Moylan will be a notable absentee from tomorrow night's NRL semi-final against Brisbane as he continues to undergo counselling.

Matt Moylan

Panthers coach Anthony Griffin confirmed Moylan will remain at home to address personal issues instead of joining the team at Suncorp Stadium.

Despite being at Allianz Stadium for last week's elimination final win over Manly, it is believed the Penrith star has been advised by doctors to give Brisbane a miss.

After renewed speculation over Moylan's long-term future at the club, Griffin on Thursday insisted he would be in Panthers colours next year.

"I can't see why not," Griffin said after his team's captain's run in front of fans.

Moylan has been linked with Cronulla, Wests Tigers and Manly after claims of a falling out with the second-year Panthers coach.

However, Griffin is adamant that is not the case.

"I've said all along I've never had an issue with Matt. (Phil Gould) addressed you guys a couple of weeks ago. He's on some counselling leave," Griffin said.

"Now everyone's entitled to their opinion there and I understand everyone's got a different one, but that's the way it is at the moment with Matt and the club."

Griffin said Moylan is feeling "OK" and that the club remains in constant contact with him as he battles what the club describes as personal issues.

"I think he feels OK. I mean, we communicate with him and that's something that is about caring for him," he said.

"Even though sometimes people don't understand that, sometimes caring for people isn't always telling them what they want to hear.

"And at the moment, Matt's on some leave to do some counselling and the club's supporting him with that.

"We've stayed there for him."

Griffin's comments come after general manager Gould said Dylan Edwards' recovery from a knee injury was a lesson to teammates about rehabilitation.

Part of Moylan's issues stem from a hamstring problem that derailed the back half of his campaign.

Edwards was expected to miss up to four weeks but returned after just one.

"He was extraordinary the way he rehabbed himself and treated his injury. It was a lesson and inspiration for other players in the club," Gould said in his Six Tackles with Gus podcast.

"That boy deserves whatever success he gets."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:58
1
The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

00:20
3
The Kiwi NBA star was his usual self with this one.

Watch: Steven Adams has US reporters in stitches with hilarious Kiwi fishing story: 'It was so bad, I caught the bait fish'

00:28
4
The winger had his work cut out for him at Government House in Auckland.

Watch: Nehe Milner-Skudder shown up by hot-stepping school kid at All Blacks skills day

00:37
5
The All Black may be facing another season-ending knee injury, but nothing can stop him busting out his favourite jam.

Watch: 'Ooh damn! This my track!' Injured Izzy Dagg still all smiles as he nails rapping famous Tupac song

00:40
Bill English admitted living on the minimum wage would be a "quite a challenge" during the disagreement.

Watch: Disgruntled Gisborne fruit picker challenges Bill English head-on over minimum wage

Robin Lane said workers had little power when negotiating with employers.


00:27
Ama Agbeze introduced herself in style after her side's 62-55 loss in Hamilton.

'Tena koutou katoa' - England netball captain embraces Maori Language Week after Silver Ferns defeat

Ama Agbeze spoke in te reo after the match.

00:40
Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.

Watch: The beautiful moment Auckland woman with terminal cancer introduces her beloved dogs to new family

Kim Girbin has found the perfect family for TJ and Bella.


00:19
It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

Watch: The brilliant moment a Whakatane cop escorts a mother duck and ducklings across road in front of stunned learner driver

It's the cutest thing driving instructor Marylou Bruys has seen in her 17 years on the job.

00:51
Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.

Watch: Jacinda Ardern's 'call' to U-turn on Labour's tax policy in response to voters' calls for 'certainty'

Speaking in Greymouth today Ms Ardern says the policy flip-flop was her call.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 