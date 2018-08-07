 

'What an egg' - Issac Luke laughs about Russell Crowe's message of congratulations for his 250th NRL game

1 NEWS
Warriors star Issac Luke has called former boss and close friend Russell Crowe “an egg” for his unique message of congratulations ahead of his 250th NRL game.  

Crowe, who owns the South Sydney Rabbitohs, formed a close relationship with 'Bully' Luke during his time at the Redfern club.

The Hollywood actor posted a video on Twitter last week showing Luke shooting at clay pigeons before he turns to the camera and says, "stay on target Bully, stay on target son. 250. Congratulations."

Asked about the video, Luke laughed.

“What an egg eh? For a man who said he doesn’t follow my games, he’s a big liar," Luke said.

“He actually does watch all my games. But it was awesome to hear from him, he messages me every week anyway so that was normal.”

The Warriors star and the South Sydney owner formed a close bond during Luke’s time at the Rabbitohs. Source: 1 NEWS
Peta Hiku returns as Warriors make one forced change for Knights clash

The Warriors have made one forced change for the clash against the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium with Peta Hiku replacing the suspended Sam Lisone on the bench.

The starting side is unchanged for the Friday night match, which will be hooker Issac Luke’s 250th NRL game.

Utility back Hiku was named as one of the four frontline bench options alongside Jazz Tevaga, Leivaha Pulu and Bunty Afoa, who was included with the Warriors hoping to overturn a one-match suspension he is facing.

Adam Blair will again line up on the right edge after being named in the No.12 jersey while Simon Mannering will start at lock in his 297th NRL appearance.

Anthony Gelling, Joseph Vuna, Chris Satae and Karl Lawton were also named on an extended bench.

Lisone was suspended for two matches for dangerous contact for a raised forearm on Tariq Sims in last week’s win over the Dragons.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C), 2 David Fusitu’a, 3 Gerard Beale, 4 Solomone Kata 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Blake Green 7 Shaun Johnson 8 James Gavet 9 Issac Luke 10 Agnatius Paasi 11 Isaiah Papali’i 12 Adam Blair 13 Simon Mannering
Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Leivaha Pulu 16 Bunty Afoa 17 Peta Hiku
18 Anthony Gelling 20 Joseph Vuna 21 Chris Satae 22 Karl Lawton

Peta Hiku. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Cronulla Sharks. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 29 June 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Peta Hiku. Source: Photosport
Anthony Griffin's inability to delegate cost him Panthers job, says Phil Gould

Penrith boss Phil Gould says Anthony Griffin's inability to delegate to others was ultimately behind his unceremonious sacking.

Despite the Panthers sitting in equal fourth and two wins off the competition lead, Griffin was dumped as coach on Monday.

Griffin has a career win percentage of 55.5 per cent - with Anthony Seibold, Craig Bellamy, Trent Robinson, Wayne Bennett and Paul Green the only current coaches to boast better records.

While many outsiders were stunned by the timing of his axing - just four weeks out from the finals - many within the club saw it coming and Gould admitted problems began emerging as far back as 12 months ago.

The Panthers have one of the best-funded football departments in the NRL and their academy headquarters is the envy of every club in the NRL.

However, according to Gould, Griffin had sought to take on most of the coaching duties, despite his pleas to hand off some of the work to his assistants.

"It's a situation we were managing for 12 months," Gould said.

"We kept offering as much assistance to him as we could, but he was determined to do things his way.

"It's the old school way - it's the way I used to coach back in the day. We had a number of discussions and I said, 'we really need to delegate and you can't be doing all these things yourself'."

Gould admits it led to uncertainty amongst the playing group, and the board came to the realisation Griffin could not take the club to the next level.

Gould said after Griffin's future was decided, they owed it to him to inform him as soon as possible and his position therefore became untenable.

It leaves caretaker coach Cameron Ciraldo, at just 33 years old, to guide the side during the remainder of the season.

Asked if the club could still win this year's premiership, Gould said they could go toe-to-toe with any opponent on their day but needed to turn around their habit of giving up big starts.

"We wanted to clear that up for them so they could have a clear headspace and give their best over the last month leading into the finals and then we'll see where they go," Gould said.

"I know they have the talent to be competitive with any team in the competition.

"But I've lost count of the number of times we've been 14-0,18-0, 26-0, 32-0 behind before mounting a comeback. You're not going to win premierships doing that."

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 22: Anthony Griffin, Coach of the Panthers, speaks during a press conference after the round seven NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Penrith Panthers at Southern Cross Group Stadium on April 22, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Anthony Griffin was sacked by the Panthers. Source: Getty
