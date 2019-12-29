Eels winger Maiko Sivo barred from leaving Fiji while waiting to face indecency charge

Parramatta Eels winger Maiko Sivo has been granted bail in Fiji but is banned from leaving the country after facing court on an indecency charge.

Maika Sivo. Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old appeared in the Nadi Magistrate's Court today after he was arrested for allegedly annoying a staff member at a resort near Nadi on Saturday.



Sivo faced a charge of indecent assault and will reappear in the same court on January 7, prosecutor Parmesh Chand told AAP today.



Sivo's club on the weekend said he faced a lesser charge of indecent annoyance.

