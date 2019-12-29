TODAY |

Eels winger Maiko Sivo barred from leaving Fiji while waiting to face indecency charge

Source:  AAP

Parramatta Eels winger Maiko Sivo has been granted bail in Fiji but is banned from leaving the country after facing court on an indecency charge.

Maika Sivo. Source: Photosport

The 26-year-old appeared in the Nadi Magistrate's Court today after he was arrested for allegedly annoying a staff member at a resort near Nadi on Saturday.

Sivo faced a charge of indecent assault and will reappear in the same court on January 7, prosecutor Parmesh Chand told AAP today.

Sivo's club on the weekend said he faced a lesser charge of indecent annoyance.

Magistrate Peni Dalituicama granted a request for bail but issued a stop departure order.

League
Crime and Justice
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
2
Eels winger Maiko Sivo barred from leaving Fiji while waiting to face indecency charge
3
Nine All Blacks, Israel Folau picked in Wales Online 'team of the decade'
4
Brodie Retallick hailed as 'the man who changed offensive rugby' in the last decade
5
Black Caps spinner Will Somerville relishing 'full circle' return to Sydney
MORE FROM
League
MORE
01:33

NZ project to help women struggling with period poverty in the Pacific

Almost 50 inmates suffering symptoms of food poisoning at Waikato prison

London synagogue vandalised with graffiti on Hanukkah
00:56

Police bodycam footage shows bizarre river pursuit of unruly Queensland man