Eels winger Maika Sivo scores spectacular 70m try as Parramatta defeat Dragons

Parramatta have made it two from two at their new home after producing an entertaining 32-18 NRL comeback victory over St George Illawarra.

Two weeks after celebrating their debut at Bankwest Stadium with a 50-point thumping of the Wests Tigers, the Eels hosted another party on Sunday.

Down 14-0 after 30 minutes, Reed Mahoney started the fightback when he jumped over from close range just before halftime.

And the home side continued their push after the break, with Clint Gutherson and Maika Sivo scoring long-range tries within four minutes.

Not even a Mikaele Ravalawa try could halt the Eels' momentum.

Mitchell Moses reclaimed the lead with a penalty goal, before having a hand in tries for Blake Ferguson and another for Sivo in the final quarter of the game.

Compounding the defeat for the Dragons were injuries to Tyson Frizell (eye), who played just 10 minutes, and Corey Norman (cheekbone).

Greeted by boos in his first game against his former club, Norman exited in the 53rd minute after an accidental head clash with Sivo setting up Ravalawa's try.

But it was another impressive outing from the off-contract Gutherson, whose long-term future had come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks.

The Eels' captain scored a try and played a role in two others before finishing the match with 202 metres.

With his team down by eight points at halftime, Gutherson raced 75 metres from a simple dummy-half run to get his team back into the contest.

He put Sivo away for his own 80-metre effort, and Moses did the rest thereafter as they cemented their top-eight position.

A well-contested opening meant the loud 25,872 crowd waited almost half-an-hour for the first try, when a diving Ben Hunt planted a Cameron McInnes grubber.

And a Dragons rout loomed when Matt Dufty put forward a contender for try of the season when he finished off a play that began near his own tryline.

A week after lighting up the SCG with an individual effort, Dufty was on the end of an electric 90-metre movement that involved both Dragons wingers.

However, all their momentum vanished just before halftime when Mahoney took advantage of some poor marker defence.

    Sivo beat five defenders on his way to score a 70m try in his side’s 32-18 win. Source: SKY
