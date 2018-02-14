 

Eels suspend Tony Williams for two NRL matches after drink-driving sentencing

Parramatta recruit Tony Williams has been suspended by the Eels for the opening two rounds of the 2018 NRL season for a drink-driving offence.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: Tony Williams of Tonga is helped from the field during the 2017 Pacific Test Invitational match between Tonga and Fiji at Campbelltown Sports Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Tony Williams.

Williams was today fined $A1000 and had his driver's licence suspended for 12 months by a Sydney magistrate for being "shockingly intoxicated" while driving with three children in the car.

The 29-year-old former NSW and Australian representative was sentenced today at Parramatta Local Court for mid-range drink-driving in December.

"Following discussions with the NRL integrity unit and taking into consideration that Tony has undertaken a safe driving course, the club has decided to suspend Tony for rounds one and two of the 2018 NRL Telstra Premiership," Eels CEO Bernie Gurr said in a statement.

"The club views drink-driving as an extremely serious offence and we have reiterated to Tony that this behaviour is unacceptable."

Manly premiership winner Williams signed with the Eels in the off-season after an injury-hampered 2017 at Cronulla.

