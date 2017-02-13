Eels star Semi Radradra set to face court accused of domestic violence

Parramatta NRL star Semi Radradra will return to court on today as he faces three counts of domestic violence.

Semi Radradra. Source: Photosport

The Eels winger is due for a hearing at a Sydney court this morning over accusations levelled against him by former partner Perina Ting.

An arrest warrant had to be issued for the 24-year-old at the time of his last appearance in November, after he failed to show Parramatta Local Court while still in Fiji, before fronting to training two days later.

His passport was seized on that occasion, however he was given permission to travel to and play in the Auckland Nines last weekend.

Radradra has already signed a one-year deal to shift to French rugby union at the end of the year with Top 14 club Toulon, with an option for a second season in 2018-19.