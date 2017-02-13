 

Eels star Semi Radradra set to face court accused of domestic violence

Parramatta NRL star Semi Radradra will return to court on today as he faces three counts of domestic violence.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 21/10/2013 - RLWC2013 - 2013 Rugby League World Cup - De Vere Whites, Bolton, England - Headshots - Fiji's Semi Radradra Turagasoli Waqavatu.

Semi Radradra.

Source: Photosport

The Eels winger is due for a hearing at a Sydney court this morning over accusations levelled against him by former partner Perina Ting.

An arrest warrant had to be issued for the 24-year-old at the time of his last appearance in November, after he failed to show Parramatta Local Court while still in Fiji, before fronting to training two days later.

His passport was seized on that occasion, however he was given permission to travel to and play in the Auckland Nines last weekend.

Radradra has already signed a one-year deal to shift to French rugby union at the end of the year with Top 14 club Toulon, with an option for a second season in 2018-19.

The NRL and Parramatta will wait on the outcome of the court matter before determining any potential penalty being handed down to the one-time Australian representative.

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Eels star Semi Radradra pleads not guilty to domestic violence charges

