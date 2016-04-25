 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Eels star Semi Radradra to quit NRL after 2017 season

share

Source:

AAP

Parramatta star Semi Radradra will quit the NRL club at the end of the season after signing a two-year deal with French rugby union powerhouse Toulon.

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Semi Radradra and Junior Paulo of the Eels celebrate after winning the semi final against the Storm during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines.

Source: Photosport

The Eels have been trying to re-sign the Fijian winger but the rugby league club couldn't match the deal offered by the Top 14 side which is worth $1 million a season, according to News Corp Australia.

Parramatta chief executive Burnie Gurr released a statement on Wednesday night, confirming Radradra was headed to France.

"As advised previously to Semi and his manager, Semi will fulfil his 2017 playing contract with the Parramatta Eels as the club will not release Semi from his 2017 obligations to our club; accordingly, the earliest Semi could commence at Toulon is early November 2017," Gurr said.

"In early December 2016 the Parramatta Eels indicated our wish to keep Semi at our club by making a very attractive offer to Semi for the 2017 (upgrade of existing contract), 2018 and 2019 NRL seasons.

"The offer from Toulon was substantially higher than our Club's offer."

Radradra is due to face court on February 13 on domestic violence charges relating to an incident with his former partner.

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:27
1
The former Black Caps captain could only manage 15 runs before he was caught out by Scorchers' Ashton Agar.

Former Black Caps skipper McCullum facing suspension after Heat loss

2

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

3

Warriors prop Ben Matulino to miss start of NRL season with knee injury

4
New Zealand's Sophie Pascoe with her gold medal after winning the Womens 200m Individual Medley SM10 Swimming at the Rio Paralympics. 11 September 2016. © Copyright photo: www.photosport.nz

Kiwi Paralympian Sophie Pascoe nominated for prestigious Laureus Award

00:29
5
McCullum collided with Joe Burns as they were both attempting to make a tricky catch against the Perth Scorchers.

Watch: 'Look out boys!' Overzealous Brendon McCullum collides with teammate during Big Bash match

Opinion: Never mind the Warriors, Kieran Foran can make Shaun Johnson great again

The Warriors and Kiwis star could be back to his best with the signing of Foran for 2017.

00:25
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera

The British performer is currently holidaying in New Zealand.

01:44
Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

Thousands of intellectually disabled children enjoy a day out at Auckland's Funfest

Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

02:27
Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

Sex education debate sparked over claims images shown to primary school children are too graphic

Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

02:02
With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

Having trouble finding a rental property or even a room in Auckland? You're not alone

With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ