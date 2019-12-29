TODAY |

Eels star Maika Sivo to face court in Fiji over alleged hotel incident

Parramatta winger Maika Sivo will appear in a Fijian court tomorrow after being charged following an alleged incident at a hotel in Nadi.

The 26-year-old, in Fiji visiting family, was charged with indecent annoyance yesterday, according to statement released by the NRL club.

"The club takes these incidents seriously and will be monitoring the situation closely.

"As with any legal matter, it is important that we follow due process, and the club will review all information available regarding the alleged incident," the statement said.

Parramatta have informed the NRL integrity unit.

Sivo, contracted to the Eels until the end of the 2021 season, debuted in round one this season and ended up the NRL's top try scorer with 22.

