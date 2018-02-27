Eels star Jarryd Hayne eyes right centre, not centre stage

Perhaps for the first time in his Parramatta NRL career, Jarryd Hayne's job at right centre is more important than taking centre stage for the Eels.

Jarryd Hayne of the Eels about to be tackled during the NRL trial match between the Newcastle Knights and the Parramatta Eels at Maitland No 1 Showground in Newcastle. Source: Getty

Hayne has confirmed he won't don his old No.1 jersey at Parramatta in round one, but stick to the centres as Bevan French covers for the injured Clint Gutherson at fullback.

This is the new Parramatta that coach Brad Arthur has spoken about all pre- season, with Hayne just needing to do his job on the right edge.

For so much of Hayne's career at the Eels he was almost the be-all and end-all.

His famous 2009 run of form - in which he set up 19 tries and made a ridiculous 34 linebreaks - helped the Eels to their only grand final appearance in the past 15 years.

Hayne's other Dally M medal-winning year - 2014 - was also the only other time the Eels went close to a finals appearance between 2009 and last year's breakthrough.

But less than two weeks out from his official return to Parramatta colours from the NFL and Gold Coast against Penrith - in what will double as his 200th NRL game - Hayne knows things are different.

"2009 - it was a special year," Hayne said.

"But I think Brad has been adamant that we're a squad here and we don't just rely on one player for anything.

"With the squad we have there is really good balance. Left-edge game breakers, right-edge game breakers. The halves.

"There's not just one or two players we're going to rely on for the whole year. That's something we're excited about and that's a mentality we're taking into the year."

Much has changed at Parramatta since Hayne's departure for San Francisco at the end of 2014.

Corey Norman has since taken over the direction of the side, while his combination with Mitchell Moses has club legend Peter Sterling believing they can be the pair to break the Eels' 32-year title drought.

Gutherson and French threaten to be the two most exciting livewire prospects in the competition, with one set to play fullback and the other wing.

And the team also has much needed stability.

"The squad has been together for the longest period I've ever been involved," Hayne said.

"For the past four or five years the core guys have been together and that's probably been the biggest difference."

Hayne brushed aside concerns about his fitness following his seemingly lacklustre first day of training at the Eels.