Eels release Kenny Edwards after forward caught driving on suspended licence

The career of troubled NRL forward Kenny Edwards is in doubt after being granted a release from his playing contract with Parramatta.



Kenny Edwards of the Eels scores a try during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta Eels at Cbus Super Stadium last night. Source: Getty

The Eels confirmed the 28-year-old's exit in a brief statement today after investigating a police charge of him driving on a suspended licence.



"Today Kenny Edwards, through his management company, requested a release from his NRL Playing Contract with Parramatta. This release was granted by the club effective immediately," the Eels said.



"We thank Kenny for his on field contribution during his time with our Club and we wish Kenny and his family all the very best in the future."



Edwards' lawyer told a Sydney court on Tuesday he expected the Eels second-rower to plead guilty to the charge.



The matter has been adjourned until July 10.



Edwards' latest brush with the law adds to a growing list of misdemeanours, including being suspended for seven games last year over a domestic violence incident.

