Eels not interested in chasing Hayne's signature despite money to burn in NRL market

AAP

Parramatta will consider luring the club's former NRL hooker Nathan Peats back to the club, according to Eels chief executive Bernie Gurr.

JARRYD HAYNE (Gold Coast Titans) - PHOTO: Scott Powick Daily News - 7th August 2016 - Action from the National Rugby League (NRL) Round 22 clash between the Gold Coast Titans v New Zealand Warriors played at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina on the Gold Coast.

Gold Coast Titans fullback Jarryd Hayne.

Source: Photosport

But he insists no such move has been made to bring fellow Gold Coast player Jarryd Hayne back home.

Wednesday marks one year to the day since Parramatta were stripped of 12 premiership points for breaching the salary cap, and were forced to offload a number of players.

Peats was the most high profile of those discarded members, but is off contract at the end of the year at the Gold Coast after signing a one-and-a-half year deal on leaving the Eels.

And Gurr said the club is considering attempting to bring him back.

"Nathan Peats has been on the radar for our club as well," Gurr said.

"We're looking at our roster at the moment and we're always looking at our roster to try and improve it. Nathan's name has been tossed up."

The Eels are in need of a hooker and Peats would be seen as a perfect fit.

Isaac de Gois is on the wrong side of 30 and is struggling due to concussion, while Kaysa Pritchard has played just 80 minutes out of dummy-half just once this year.

Peats had an immediate impact when he arrived at the Eels in 2014 and is seen as the likely successor to Robbie Farah's Origin throne when the NSW rake steps aside.

Both parties were also unhappy to split last year, as the 26-year-old became the unlucky man to be off-contract in 2016 as the Eels had to find their way back under the cap to compete for competition points again.

However they are cashed up heading into the 2018 season, after recently shedding the likes of Kieran Foran and Semi Radradra.

Meanwhile Gurr said he had not received any approach to bring Hayne back to the club.

The former Eels fullback has an option in his favour to leave the Titans at the end of the year and there had been reports his representatives had contacted the Eels to discuss a homecoming.

But it's understood the Eels have moved on from the 2014 Dally M medallist, while they have an up-and-coming star in 21-year-old Bevan French at fullback.

"I've not had an approach and if it was coming, it would be through me," Gurr said of Hayne.

"There have been no substantial discussions around Jarryd Hayne returning to the club."

Top
Copyright © TVNZ