Eels name Tim Mannah and Beau Scott NRL co-captains

Tim Mannah and Beau Scott have been named co-captains of Parramatta for the 2017 NRL season.

Beau Scott takes the ball up for the Eels during the NRL match Warriors v Paramatta at Mt Smart Stadium. Source: Photosport

Eels coach Brad Arthur said the veteran forwards were the standout leaders for the honour.

"Beau and Tim are admired and respected by their teammates and coaches alike and I look forward to working closely with them over the course of the season," Arthur said on Thursday.

"In 2017, we want to build the leadership capability amongst our team so I am pleased that we have appointed a leadership group with an energetic mix of respected senior players and emerging leaders, all with their part to play in our club's development," Arthur added.

For the first time, the Eels have also appointed an eight-man leadership group which they say will play a pivotal role in driving high standards and developing a strong culture both on and off the field.

Tim Mannah of the Eels during the round 20 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Parramatta at Cbus Super Stadium. Source: Getty

The leadership group includes Scott and Mannah as co-captains, as well as Corey Norman, Frank Pritchard, Issac De Gois, Tepai Meroa, Manu Ma'u and Michael Jennings.

Mannah said he was honoured to be leading the team alongside Scott and he was equally pleased to be part of the inaugural Eels leadership group.

"I am looking forward to the challenge that Beau, myself and the leadership group have in maintaining and driving the elite standards of this club," Mannah said.