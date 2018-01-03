 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Eels hopeful Jarryd Hayne rape allegation dealt with 'as quick as possible'

share

Source:

AAP

Jarryd Hayne has instructed his legal team to have a United States civil suit including a rape allegation against him sorted "as quick as possible".

The Parramatta Eels star is accused of rape dating back to 2015.
Source: Nine

And it's likely Parramatta will be hoping they do just that.

The Hayne circus returned to the Eels training base on Wednesday, some 35 months after he shocked a packed press conference in October 2014 when he quit the NRL to head to the NFL.

This time around, the mood wasn't so upbeat. But the throng of cameras, journalists and microphones was far bigger.

Hayne attended Wednesday's media opportunity supported by Eels coach Brad Arthur and long-time mentor Joe Grima.

The NRL star fronted media for the first time since the allegations two weeks ago.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The 29-year-old first reaffirmed his denial of the claims, then confirmed he'd hired a high-profile US lawyer to defend the case in court via a written statement.

Hayne first answered questions from Santa Clara investigators over the alleged December 2015 incident in May of the following year. By October 2016, the DA's office decided there wasn't enough evidence to proceed with a criminal case.

However, the woman, known only as Ms V, is now pursuing the two-time Dally M winner on claims of sexual battery, gender violence, infliction of emotional distress and negligence in a civil suit.

But Hayne insisted he wouldn't be affected by the scandal possibly hanging over his head as the season kicks off.

"It's just one of those things you've got to go through," Hayne said.

"You're going to go through a bit of adversity. As players we go through all sorts of things. This is the situation we're in and I'll go through it.

"I'm thankful from all the support from the staff and everyone at the Eels. It means a lot to me."

Coach Arthur is renowned for preferring a low-key approach but Wednesday's media throng rivalled the attendances throughout their scandal-plagued 2016 season.

Hayne has become a walking headline in recent years, but even by his standards this attention has been overwhelming on his return to Parramatta from the Gold Coast.

On Wednesday he expressed frustration at the media for questioning his family and approaching him while on a pre-planned trip to Israel.

When cameras converged on the Eels' training on Wednesday, teammates could be heard joking it was obvious that Hayne was back.

Wednesday's press conference should ease some pressure, but it seems inevitable the spotlight will return with each twist in the tale as the season approaches.

Hayne also has work to do on the paddock.

The NSW State of Origin star struggled to keep pace with the forwards as they ran laps on Wednesday morning, before he looked far more at home in ball drills after taking his six weeks off following Fiji's World Cup run.

"The lungs were alright but I think it was more the legs - the conditioning," Hayne said.

"A big 11 weeks before the season starts so it should be good and raring to go.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the grind of things and the every-day type of sessions you get out west."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:30
1
New Zealand defeated the West Indies by 119 runs at Bay Oval in Tauranga.

Ruthless Black Caps seal T20 series with record-breaking victory against Windies

00:22
2
The Black Caps' skipper was his usual classy self with this shot.

Kane Williamson leaves commentators purring with immaculate straight six against Windies

00:29
3
The opener became the first batsman to score three international centuries in Tauranga.

Black Caps destroy Windies in record breaking fashion after Colin Munro century

00:37
4
The front rower was lucky enough to meet the tennis star at the ASB Classic.

Watch: Star-struck All Blacks prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi asks for photo with Caroline Wozniacki

5
George Bennett after Olympic road race

'It'd be life-changing' - George Bennett not just looking for positive results on the course at road cycling nationals

00:31
Amateur video shows the force of the storm that hit France.

Watch: Waves crash over sea wall in French city of Saint-Melo, flooding streets

Parts of Europe have been hit by a severe storm, that's killed one, and caused widespread transport disruption, power cuts.

00:22
Fire crews from the region have worked overnight to protect neighbouring homes in Wanaka from the scrub fire.

Helicopters with monsoon buckets dampening blaze on Wanaka's Mt Roy since daybreak

The fire has been burning in grass and scrub on steep slopes on the western side of Lake Wanaka since yesterday afternoon.

00:39
The fire broke out behind houses and a holiday park and has spread over a wide area.

Large fire on slopes of Wanaka mountain now contained

Witnesses say the fire on the slopes of Mt Alpha is near the Top 10 Holiday Park.

02:02
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Ferocious weather set to hammer North Island with thunderstorms, and flash flooding possible

Heavy rain warnings are now in place for several regions with Auckland expected to get 70-90mm of rain tomorrow.

To cut in or not cut in – that is the question.

Holiday traffic expected to cause headaches north of Auckland and in Waikato

Motorists are being reminded to stay patient and expect delays.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 