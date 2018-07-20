 

Eels fire with long range try, Bulldogs handed another loss

Parramatta defeated the Bulldogs 14-8 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney.
Source: SKY
00:18
Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way.

Watch: Jokester Scott Robertson cracks a funny, teases media when quizzed on Ma'a Nonu speculation

01:53
Fiji is looking to exact revenge at the World Cup for their shock loss to All Blacks Sevens at the Commonwealth Games.

Former NRL star Semi Radradra stunned by amount of support for Flying Fijian Sevens in San Francisco

Supercars team denies claims they're forcing legend Craig Lowndes to retire

Australia's Rob Horne is tackled by All Blacks' Richie McCaw during the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup Rugby Union test match, New Zealand All Blacks versus Australian Wallabies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 25 August 2012. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / photosport.co.nz

'You haven't moved your legs yet' - Former Wallaby shares life-changing story after tackle left him partially paralysed

00:14
Gymnast Aly Raisman, one of Larry Nasssar's victims, delivered a powerful speech.

'For too long we were ignored' - 141 survivors of sexual abuse by former US gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar stand united at ESPY awards

01:45
A union says half its membership has been physically and verbally assaulted on the job, and more needs to be done.

'They started kicking and punching me' - Auckland Transport reviewing safety procedures following increase in attacks on bus drivers

Over the last two years, there have been 36 assaults against AT drivers - a figure the transport service admits is too high.

01:33
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep those umbrellas handy as showers and hail cluster in the North Island

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

00:33
Over 60 firefighters are battling the Petone blaze which started in a machine cutting fridges.

Watch: Smoke billows from major scrap metal yard blaze in Lower Hutt, significant delays expected

Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

04:38
Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Watch: Winston Peters looks back at 25 years of New Zealand First with 1 NEWS political editor Jess Mutch

Mr Peters addressed how the party has survived and his long-running stoush with the media.

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.