Eels enforcer signals NRL's return with barging run through Broncos defence to score in opening minutes

After 67 days sidelined due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Parramatta have extended their unbeaten start to the NRL season with a convincing win over Brisbane.

The Eels started a campaign with three wins in a row for the first time since 1993 as they romped to a 34-6 win at Suncorp Stadium on Thursday.

The result completed a successful return to action for the NRL, having been suspended by the coronavirus crisis since March 22.

That was the day Parramatta thumped Gold Coast to move to the top of the NRL ladder after the opening two rounds and they continued where they left off against the Broncos.

The new six-again rule for infringements in the ruck, crafted during the competition's hiatus, delivered instantly for the visitors.

On their second set of the night, the Eels received back-to-back six-again calls and used that to maximum advantage with Marata Niukore crashing over the fourth minute.

The new rule and the move back to a one-referee system made for a frenetic match played at a brutal pace, especially for players who have only been back training for three weeks.

Brodie Croft shook off a pre-game drama when he failed two temperature tests on his way into the stadium before passing a third to get the all-clear to take to the field to score a brilliant individual try in the 18th minute.

That was as good as it got for the Broncos, with Anthony Milford and Darius Boyd both bombing golden opportunities before master finisher Maika Sivo somehow touched down in the corner to ensure the Eels had a 12-6 halftime advantage.

Broncos captain Alex Glenn, making his first appearance of the season after a hamstring injury sidelined him earlier in the season, had to go to hospital at the break after suffering a bad cut to his leg in the first half.

Glenn's absence was felt in the second term as the Eels dominated, running in four unanswered tries through Michael Jennings, Clint Gutherson, Shaun Lane and Waqa Blake.

The resounding victory means after last year's 58-0 thrashing in the first weekend of the finals, the Eels have beaten the Broncos by an aggregate of 92-6 in their past two encounters.

"They were too good tonight. You could see why some judges have got them as one of the favourites for the competition," Broncos coach Anthony Seibold said.

"They were relentless with building pressure on us."

Seibold confirmed after the match Glenn would need surgery on his cut on Friday, putting him in doubt for next Thursday's visit by Sydney Roosters.

Eels coach Brad Arthur was understandably happy with his team's performance but dismissed any suggestion they deserved to be considered premiership contenders.

"There's still 17 games before we get to the finals," Arthur said.

"We've just got to be able to back this performance up. We missed the opportunity after the Titans to back up the performance, we need to learn to go back and start again."