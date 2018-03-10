 

How on earth did the Warriors do that? Stephen Kearney raves over one Warriors new recruit, after huge opening win

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has heaped praise on journeyman recruit Blake Green, but has told his players not to get carried away with their 32-20 opening-round win over South Sydney.

Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.
NZ were irresistible against the Rabbitohs, running in six tries to four in front of 38,824 fans at Perth's Optus Stadium.

The win ended their nine-match losing streak in Perth.

But more importantly, the triumph has given the playing group belief that they can defy the pundits and make a surprise finals appearance this season.

Five-eighth Green starred against the Rabbitohs, with the 31-year-old proving to be the perfect foil for scrumhalf Shaun Johnson.

Kearney was happy with the first-up performance of Green, who is now at his sixth NRL club.

The likes of Adam Blair, Tohu Harris and Blake Green have all joined the club this off-season.
"Blake's been a really important inclusion into the group," Kearney said.

"The energy he presents on training day early in the week, and in the sheds after the game (is important).

"He's a real olden-day footballer. He's had a real positive influence with the group. All the new recruits have."

The Warriors' best recruit may well end up being a man not on the playing list.

The arrival of strength and conditioning guru Alex Corvo from the Broncos seems to have given the Warriors a harder edge on the fitness front.

That proved crucial during their triumph in Perth, where they overcame the long trip and the five-hour time difference to put the Rabbitohs to the sword.

Kearney said it was too early to make any bold declarations about the team's fitness, saying it's important to back up with a good display in Saturday's home clash with Gold Coast.

Blake Green will partner Johnson in the halves this year.
"I don't want you to get too carried away in the sense it's only round one," Kearney said.

"We had a fair bit of possession. I'm not saying they're not fit. They did a pretty good job to come home strong there.

"But my point is we've got a lot of improvement in us. The back end of the second half there I think we can really tidy up.

"We'll enjoy what happened here, but our focus will shift pretty much immediately."

