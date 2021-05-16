Early Eels blitz enough to down Warriors despite second-half fightback

Parramatta exploded out of the blocks with their most damaging start to a game in more than four decades before Jakob Arthur finished the job on debut as the Eels beat the Warriors 34-18.

In an opening blitzkrieg that left the Warriors stunned, the Eels crossed four times before the visitors had even completed three sets at Suncorp Stadium.

The 24-0 scoreline was the Eels' biggest lead after 20 minutes since at least 1980,. according to Fox Sports Stats.

The Warriors rebounded to 28-18 with 17 minutes to go, before 18-year-old Arthur stepped up.

With his father Brad in the coach's box, the five-eighth dummied as he stepped across field and picked a gap to stumble over.

Arthur Sr punched the air in celebration, ending an emotional few days where he juggled being an NRL coach and a proud father.

His son was targeted by the Warriors early but he showed his class, selflessly setting up a try after break when he handed off to Ryan Matterson after a Mitch Moses kick.

He also should have had another assist when he put Blake Ferguson free on the right wing, only for the former Kangaroos flyer to drop it over the line.

The win kept the Eels second on the ladder, with just the third time in their history they have won nine of their first 10 games.

Moses played a hand in two of the Eels' other tries, leading the charge in the opening stages.

He set up their first when he went to the line and provided a sublime offload for Nathan Brown, and later put Reagan Campbell-Gillard over after stepping through.

It was Campbell-Gillard's second, having easily pushed his way across when Reed Mahoney went short to him in the previous set.

Maika Sivo's power was also on display, charging over the top of Rocco Berry to cross from a Clint Gutherson cut-out ball.

And after both sides exchanged tries either side of half-time, it looked certain that the Eels' start would be enough to get them home.

However. the Warriors suddenly provided some spark with Reece Walsh at fullback.

Ben Murdoch-Masilla had their first after the break when he ran through Mahoney and Oregon Kaufui, before Walsh got his second try in as many games.

The 18-year-old had the Warriors back within 12 when he dummied, stepped and skipped his way over from close range.