Early discussions taking place for proposal of West Australian NRL expansion team - report

The North Sydney Bears and a consortium from Western Australian are reportedly exploring the idea of joining forces to launch a fresh bid to be included in an expanded NRL competition.

A day after new ARLC chairman Peter Beattie declared rugby league must "expand or die", Fairfax Media says former Western Reds chairman Laurie Puddy and North Sydney Bears chairman Perry Lopez have held a series of secret talks about forming a "Western Bears" franchise.

While the negotiations are preliminary, both parties are said to be open to the prospect of working together to provide a compelling case for an NRL license.

The governing body hasn't added any teams since the Titans were introduced in 2007.

