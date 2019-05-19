Dylan Walker scores crucial try in Manly return as Sea Eagles down Sharks

TODAY |

Manly have put a dampener on Scott Morrison's election celebrations with a resounding 24-14 NRL win over the Prime Minister's beloved Cronulla.

Less than 24 hours after being returned to power, the PM and proud Sharks fan was at PointsBet Stadium hoping for another win to complete the perfect weekend.

But there was no election-style "miracle" comeback from Cronulla after gifting Manly a match-winning 20-point lead inside the opening 45 minutes.

A fortnight out from the series opener is usually the time for representative hopefuls to press their State of Origin claims.

But NSW coach Brad Fittler, commentating from the sideline, may well have ruled a line through Josh Morris's name after the veteran centre's terrible one-on-one defensive miss allowed Manly fullback Brendan Elliot to bag the visitors' second try.

Nor will Fittler likely be calling on fellow former Blues stalwart Josh Dugan to answer the Blues' centre crisis.

Playing fullback, Dugan was disappointing.

His reluctance to attack the ball directly cost Cronulla one try - to Dylan Walker in his first match back from suspension after being cleared in the courts of domestic violence - and almost another as the Sea Eagles' backline of misfits put the Sharks to the sword.

The likes of Elliot, unsung winger Reuben Garrick and halfback Kane Elgey are all playing inspired football under Des Hasler in the dual premiership-winning coach's first season back at the helm.

It was first-half tries to Elliot and Elgey, as well as one from prop Addin Fonua-Blake and then Walker's just after the break that gave Manly their 24-4 lead.

Replies from Braden Hamlin-Eule and Sosaia Feki gave the Sharks hope with 10 minutes remaining.

But, unlike Mr Morrison on Saturday night, there was no great escape as Manly's sixth win of the year elevated the Sea Eagles - who many tipped to challenge for the wooden spoon - to the cusp of the top four.

    The Manly Sea Eagles defeated Cronulla 24-14 in their NRL match.
