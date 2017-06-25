 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Dumped Kiwis winger Jason Nightingale grabs hat-trick as Dragons slay Knights

share

Source:

AAP

St George Illawarra have been saved from embarrassment after coming from behind to break lowly Newcastle's hearts 32-28.

St George Illawarra snatched a 32-28 win over Newcastle in Sydney.
Source: SKY

The Dragons were booed from the field by their own fans at UOW Jubilee Oval as they went into halftime down 28-10.

However the Red V faithful were singing in the stands by fulltime after a gutsy comeback orchestrated by Gareth Widdop.

A loss would have put Paul McGregor's side on the brink of falling out of the top eight but they ran in four unanswered tries in the second 40 minutes to snap a two-game losing streak.

They began their fightback when Widdop - who finished the game with four try assists - grubbered for Joel Thompson to score six minutes after the resumption.

When Josh Dugan ran from dummy-half and trampled three Knights defenders to score, they were back within six points with 27 minutes still on the clock.

And when Widdop threw a beautiful cut-out pass to send Jason Nightingale over for his third of the afternoon before booting the extras from the sideline, they were back on level pegging.

They regained the lead when Kurt Mann ran a smart line off a Widdop pass in the 67th minute for a valuable yet unconvincing win.

The home side lost prop Paul Vaughan in the third minute to a suspected torn right calf however it failed to diminish their fast start.

The Dragons looked like they were ready to run away with the game as Nightingale crossed for a double - and bring up his 100th try in the process - within 10 minutes.

However the tide immediately turned with the Knights crossing five times in 14 minutes to carry a 28-10 lead into the break.

Fullback Nathan Ross brought up a first-half hat-trick in the space of 11 minutes with the Knights not only refusing to turn belly up but hitting back and playing their best football of the year.

The Dragons were woeful, making fundamental errors such as letting the ball bounce for Brendan Elliot's 35th minute try and Hame Sele dropping it cold before allowing Ross to race 80m to score.

The Dragons then turned it around with Widdop and their NSW State of Origin contingent of Tyson Frizell and Dugan leading the way.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

00:17
2
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:30
3
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

America's Cup recap: Team New Zealand edge closer to triumph as Oracle begin fightback

00:28
4
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:30
5
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ