Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson

Unlucky forward Zane Tetevano has revealed coach Trent Robinson gifted him the NRL premiership ring off his own finger after the prop missed the Sydney Roosters' grand final win.

Tetevano played 24 games for the Roosters this season but sat out the decider after Robinson brought back co-captain Jake Friend after an 11-week injury lay- off.

Robinson described telling Tetevano he wouldn't play as the "toughest moment of the week" after having worked with the 28-year-old since he was a junior in Newcastle.

However he was spotted pulling him aside as the Roosters celebrated their 14-8 victory over Canberra on ANZ Stadium before giving the forward his ring.

"I'm so stoked," Tetevano said in the sheds after the match.

"The boys played well and it was definitely a tough game.

"It was nerve-racking watching but I can't be happier. It was scary. It was a tough game, a street fight.

"There was a lot of live ball footy and the boys turned up well."

Tetevano insisted he had no issue with the decision to drop him after Friend recovered from a multitude of injuries to play off the bench.

"It was about making sure everyone was fit and healthy and ready to play," he said.

"It was at training (Robinson spoke to him) and we were just making sure Jakey was ready to play and he was ready to play.

"As you saw he played over 30 minutes and he delivered."

Robinson made the same gesture last year to forward Lindsay Collins who was the man to miss out when Cooper Cronk played injured.

But while Collins played only eight games, the Tetevano decision was tougher given he started in eight games this year to go with his 16 off the bench.

Unsigned at the end of the year, there is no guarantee Tetevano will remain with the Roosters next season.

However he said he had every hope of staying at Bondi and planned on returning to training with the club in November until he secures a contract.

"It's a great club and Robbo is the best coach in the world but I've got to work hard," he said.

"I'm looking forward to whatever happens next year. I'll do whatever I've got to do.