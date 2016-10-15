Dragons youngsters to fight for vacant halfback spot at NRL Nines

St George Illawarra pair Shaun Nona and Jai Field will get their first chance at impressing for this year's vacant halfback spot when they play next month in the Auckland Nines.

Tyson Frizell of the Dragons Source: Getty

The unknown quantities were named as part of an 18-man squad yesterday that will be captained by representative player Tyson Frizell.

Regular first-graders Jack de Belin, Tariq Sims, Euan Aitken, Kurt Mann and Joel Thompson will also go to New Zealand, as will recruits Cameron McInnes and Nene Macdonald.

Big guns Gareth Widdop, Josh Dugan and Jason Nightingale will stay at home.

Youngster Drew Hutchison had been pencilled in to wear the No.7 jumper vacated by Benji Marshall, however is out for at least six months after blowing his knee in the pre-season.

The joint-venture club opted not to buy another halfback, pinning hopes on uncapped duo Nona and Field, as well as veteran utility Josh McCrone, to fill the void.

Nona was part of the victorious Illawarra Cutters squad who claimed the NSW Cup title, while the 19-year-old Field was runner up for the Dally M under-20s player of the year award.

McCrone wasn't selected in the squad.

Dragons coach Paul McGregor, whose club have never gone past the group stage in the event's three-year history, said the squad had been deliberately picked to challenge for the Nines title.

"We have picked a well-balanced team. It has a lot of speed and size in it. We have come up with a strategy where we've picked a skilful side for the Nines- style of football," he said.

Kangaroos and NSW State of Origin incumbent Frizell captains the club for the first time.